Teel went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Twins.

Teel has seven multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games, going 22-for-55 (.400) with four homers and 14 RBI in that span. The catcher had slowed down a bit to begin September before his box-score-filling performance Thursday. On the year, he's up to a .293/.390/.440 slash line with six homers, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and two stolen bases over his first 60 major-league contests.