White Sox's Kyle Teel: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox transferred Teel (hamstring/knee) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Teel has been on the injured list all season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the World Baseball Classic, and he suffered a setback with his knee while playing a rehab game at Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Now expected to remain out for another several weeks, Teel moves to the 60-day IL and gives up his 40-man roster spot to Joe Rock, whom the White Sox acquired in a trade with the Rays on Tuesday.
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