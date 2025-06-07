Teel went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks Friday against the Royals.

Teel made his big-league debut Friday night, hitting sixth while starting behind the plate. He worked a walk in his first plate appearance and laced a single to left field in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. Teel should be a regular in the White Sox's lineup, though it remains unclear whether he will mix in at first base or designated hitter in addition to his work at catcher.