Teel went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday against the Royals.

Teel has gotten on track at the plate since mid-August, and he's now recorded multiple hits in seven of his last 12 games. In that span, he's hit .419 with two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Teel remains the White Sox's primary catcher, though he's also started six games at designated hitter since the start of August, limiting the amount of time he's been out of the lineup.