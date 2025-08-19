Teel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Monday against Atlanta.

Teel entered Monday's game hitless in his last three starts, but he turned things around with a trio of singles as well as a solo home run. He now has three homers and seven doubles across 164 plate appearances since being promoted to the majors in early June, good for a .113 ISO. While it would be nice to see some additional power production, he has maintained a .270 batting average and a respectable 24.4 percent strikeout rate.