The White Sox selected Teel's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

The 23-year-old is poised to make his MLB debut after posting a .295/.394/.492 slash line with eight homers and seven steals in 50 games for Charlotte to begin the season. Teel, who was acquired from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade in December, should split playing time behind the plate with Edgar Quero since Korey Lee was optioned to Triple-A on Friday. Teel has also been taking reps at first base but has yet to see game action there at the professional level, so he may need some time to get more comfortable at the position.