Teel went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Teel was part of a five-run fifth inning for the White Sox, walking with the bases loaded to drive in one. After holding his own through the first month of his time in the majors, Teel has shown signs of breaking out since the All-Star break. Across 17 games, he's hit .310 with two home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored with five total extra-base hits.