Teel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and three total runs scored Wednesday in an 11-9 win over Tampa Bay.

The highlight of Teel's day was a solo homer in the sixth inning for first career MLB long ball, but he was plenty productive beyond that. The rookie catcher added a run-scoring single in the eighth frame and notched his first career four-hit performance. Teel has opened the second half of the season on a tear, going 7-for-14 with six runs and two RBI in his first three games.