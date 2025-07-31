Teel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

Starting at DH on Wednesday, Teel opened the scoring with a lead-off blast off Taijuan Walker in the second inning, his second homer this year. The 23-year-old Teel has been swinging the bat well, going 10-for-25 with a 1.080 OPS over his last seven games. Overall, he's slashing .277/.378/.394 with nine RBI, 17 runs scored and a steal across his first 112 big-league plate appearances.