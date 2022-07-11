Sosa (ankle) returned to Triple-A Charlotte's lineup over the weekend and went 1-for-10 with two walks across his three starts against Gwinnett.

Sosa was sidelined for just under a week with a minor ankle issue that didn't result in his placement on the 7-day injured list. The 22-year-old received his first big-league call-up earlier this summer, but until the White Sox lose patience with the underwhelming veteran duo of Josh Harrison and Leury Garcia at second base, Sosa may not get an extended look as a starter in the majors in 2022.