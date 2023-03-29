White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) is responding well to treatment and won't be placed on the 60-day injured list to begin the season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hahn cautions that there's still no timetable for Hendriks, though the White Sox's decision not to have him open the campaign on the 60-day IL suggests the team has hope he might be ready to make his debut before late May. The right-handed stopper missed all of the Cactus League season while battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but he has been able to work out at camp and throw bullpens. Once able to join the White Sox, Hendriks should return to the closing role he's excelled at for the past few seasons.