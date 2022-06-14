The White Sox placed Hendriks on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm strain.

Hendriks hadn't made an appearance since Friday before manager Tony La Russa revealed Monday that the closer was battling arm stiffness. The right-hander was scheduled to play catch Monday, but after he apparently didn't respond well to the workout, the White Sox sent him in for an MRI that confirmed the forearm strain. Given the nature of his injury, Hendriks seems likely to miss more than the minimum 15 days, but the White Sox have yet to provide a precise timeline for his recovery. Kendall Graveman is likely first in line to pick up saves while Hendriks is on the shelf.