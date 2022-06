Hendriks is dealing with arm stiffness ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendriks wasn't available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, but he'll play catch prior to Monday's matchup. Manager Tony La Russa isn't yet sure whether the right-hander will be available against the Tigers on Monday but didn't sound too concerned about Hendriks' long-term availability.