Hendriks picked up the save Monday against the Astros. He allowed zero runs on one hit and one walk while striking out zero over one inning.

The Chicago closer allowed a walk and a hit to make things interesting in the ninth inning but emerged unscathed for his 26th save on the season. Hendriks has been hittable recently with a 5.40 ERA since July 23 coming into Monday, and he uncharacteristically did not record a strikeout for just the sixth time in 41 appearances this season. Despite the recent troubles, he still owns a 3.02 ERA and is 26-for-29 in save opportunities on the season.