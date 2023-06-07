Hendriks picked up the save Tuesday against the Yankees. He allowed one run on one hit over one inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Hendriks got off to a rough start Tuesday, giving up a solo homer to Josh Donaldson on his first pitch of the ninth inning but bounced back to force three straight groundouts to snare his first save of the season. After missing the early portions of the season, Hendriks has already received several late-inning looks and has racked up a save and a win across his last two appearances. He appears to be well on his way to reclaiming sole ownership of the closing role, as his primary competitors -- Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman-- were called upon in the seventh and the eighth innings before Hendriks entered for the final frame.