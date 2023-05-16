White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Tuesday that Liam Hendriks (illness) will make another rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grifol said the team would then evaluate Hendriks after that outing. Hendriks has struggled in his rehab appearances thus far with an 11.25 ERA over four innings from five appearances. If the right-hander pitches well for the Knights on Thursday he could be back with Chicago at the end of the week, but the team won't rush Hendriks back as he is still a little over a month removed his last round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.