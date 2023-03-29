White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced Wednesday that Hendriks (illness) is responding well to treatment, and that he will not be placed on the 60-day injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hahn cautions that there's still no timetable for Hendriks to return, but that it is "on purpose" that he hasn't been placed on the injured list. The right-handed stopper missed all of the Cactus League season while battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but he has been able to work out at camp and throw bullpens. Once able to join the White Sox, Hendriks should return to the closing role he's excelled at for the past few seasons.