Hendriks (illness) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while pitching the eighth inning of Monday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

After being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January and requiring multiple months of chemotherapy, Hendriks was cleared to return from the 15-day injured list Monday for his 2023 season debut. Since Hendriks wasn't particularly sharp over his six rehab appearances prior to being activated -- he gave up six earned runs in five innings -- White Sox manager Pedro Grifol elected to ease the veteran closer back into the mix in a non-save situation Monday. Hendriks entered the contest with the White Sox trailing 4-3 and received a rousing ovation from the home crowd, but he wasn't able to execute during his time on the mound. He needed 27 pitches just to record three outs and threw just 16 strikes. Though the White Sox likely envision Hendriks eventually reclaiming full-time closing duties, Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly could both still be in the mix for save chances in the short term while Hendriks attempts to regain form following a lengthy layoff from game action.