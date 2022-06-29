Hendriks (forearm) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Hendriks felt good after a bullpen session Monday and will now progress to facing live hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list two weeks ago. Manager Tony La Russa hopes the right-hander will be able to be activated during the White Sox's upcoming homestand, which begins Monday against the Twins. In the meantime, Kendall Graveman should continue to fill in as Chicago's closer.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws bullpen session•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Recovering well•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Will begin throwing Monday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Could miss three weeks•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Deactivated with forearm strain•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Dealing with arm stiffness•