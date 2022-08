Hendriks picked up the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Guardians, allowing zero runs while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Hendriks continues his dominance by recording his ninth straight save. The righty has surrendered just one run with 13 strikeouts over 9.1 innings in his last 10 outings. The 33-year-old has allowed more traffic on the bases at home with a 1.23 WHIP in 24.1 innings compared to a 0.80 WHIP in 18.2 innings away from Chicago.