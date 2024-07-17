The White Sox designated Maldonado for assignment Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

After slashing .119/.174/.230 across 147 plate appearances during what has been his worst season at the plate, Maldonado has now officially lost his spot on the White Sox. Given his awful performance, the 37-year-old backstop will most likely pass through waivers unclaimed, at which point he'd have the option to elect free agency.