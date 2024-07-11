Maldonado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Maldonado entered July with only one home run for the season, but he's now slugged three long balls in his last four games. He'll remain the clear backup to Korey Lee on the depth chart and has typically been drawing a start every three games.
