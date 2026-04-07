LaCombe fell behind in camp due to shoulder discomfort but could join Single-A Kannapolis in the near future, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

The White Sox have been churning out some notable pitching prospects over the past year, and LaCombe could follow such a path once healthy. The 6-foot-2 righty logged an impressive 32.6 percent strikeout rate and 1.11 WHIP in 53.1 innings in the lower levels last year, so he could get a bump to High-A Winston-Salem before long.