The White Sox placed Foster on the bereavement list Sunday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Foster is on bereavement leave for the second time this season; he was previously away from the team for four days in late April to address a personal matter. The White Sox called up outfielder Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte to join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Foster, who has turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 26.1 innings out of the bullpen in 2022.