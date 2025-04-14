Thaiss went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

Thaiss sat in the first two games of the series, with Omar Narvaez instead behind the dish. He accounted for the White Sox's only run Sunday with an RBI single in the eighth inning and has now reached base in each of his last four starts. Thaiss has only two extra-base hits this season, though he has maintained a 7:8 K:BB through 34 plate appearances