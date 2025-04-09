Thaiss is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Thaiss will check out of the lineup while the Guardians send southpaw Logan Allen to the mound Wednesday. Korey Lee will handle the catching duties for the White Sox.
