Thaiss isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Thaiss will get a chance to rest Saturday after going 3-for-13 with an RBI and two run scored through his first six games of the season. Korey Lee will catch for Davis Martin instead and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Matt Thaiss: Making most of increased run•
-
White Sox's Matt Thaiss: Getting second straight start•
-
White Sox's Matt Thaiss: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Matt Thaiss: Hoping to hold off rookies•
-
White Sox's Matt Thaiss: Moves across town•
-
Cubs' Matt Thaiss: Reaches deal with Cubs•