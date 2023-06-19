White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday that he's hopeful Clevinger (biceps) will be ready to resume throwing by the end of this week, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Clevinger departed a start last week with right biceps inflammation and was subsequently placed on the injured list. The hope seems to be is that he'll need only a minimum stay on the IL or close to it, but a clearer picture of his status won't be available until the right-hander ramps things up again.