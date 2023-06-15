Clevinger was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to right biceps soreness.

Clevinger was crouching in pain and shaking his right arm after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning, and the White Sox have now confirmed it to be a biceps issue. His evaluation Thursday will offer more information on the severity of his injury, though a stint on the IL seems likely. The 32-year-old righty entered Wednesday's contest with a 4.19 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 58 innings across 11 starts.