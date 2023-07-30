Clevinger (4-4) picked up the win Saturday, scattering two hits over five scoreless innings in a 7-2 victory over the Guardians. He struck out three without walking a batter.
Making his first start since June 14, Clevinger was sharp in his return from bicep inflammation, retiring 10 straight batters at one point and not letting any Cleveland runners get into scoring position. The 32-year-old right-hander got the hook after 72 pitches (53 strikes), and the early exit may have had less to do with his workload and more that the White Sox were concerned a late fade would hurt his market value. Clevinger's next outing could well come in another uniform as Chicago ships out veterans and expiring contracts ahead of the trade deadline.
