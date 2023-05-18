Clevinger (3-3) earned the win Wednesday over the Guardians. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings.

Clevinger won his first two starts of the year, then went six outings without a victory before snapping the skid Wednesday. This was his third quality start of the season, but the 10 baserunners he allowed matched a season high. He's had fairly mixed results so far with a 4.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB across 47.1 innings this season. Clevinger is projected to get another start against his former team next week in Cleveland.