White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman (groin) isn't part of the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Tauchman will be on the bench for a second straight game after tweaking his right groin Thursday. The outfielder should still be considered day-to-day, but if he continues to miss time, an IL stint will be considered. For now, Austin Slater will fill right field and bat eighth.
