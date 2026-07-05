White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Closing in on rehab assignment

Murakami (hamstring) ran for the second consecutive day before the White Sox's game against the Guardians on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Murakami ran the bases and gave a thumbs-up to reporters afterward, suggesting that he's feeling good after landing on the shelf May 30 due to a right hamstring strain. Assuming he recovers well from his running workouts over the weekend, he's expected to report to Triple-A Charlotte and could begin a rehab assignment Tuesday. The door is open for Murakami to potentially return from the 10-day injured list before the White Sox's final series before the All-Star break next weekend against the Athletics.