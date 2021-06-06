Madrigal went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.
It marked Madrigal's second consecutive two-hit game. The second baseman has struck out just 16 times while slashing .300/.343/.416 cross 204 plate appearances this season. He should continue to see regular time at the keystone going forward.
