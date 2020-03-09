White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Leaves after grounder hits face
Madrigal left Monday's game against the Reds after a groundball hit him in the face, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Madrigal appeared to have suffered nothing worse than a bruise and was not showing signs of a concussion after leaving the game. It remains to be seen when he'll be back on the field.
