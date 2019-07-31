White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Promoted to Triple-A
Madrigal was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old second baseman was hitting .341/.400/.451 with a 5:14 K:BB in 164 plate appearances at Double-A. Madrigal has otherworldly bat-to-ball skills, but he is limited to gap power, so he could profile as a future leadoff hitter in the big leagues. For fantasy purposes, the potential for a very high batting average, 90-plus runs and 15-25 steals is the selling point. He will likely finish out the year at Triple-A and should take over as the everyday second baseman in Chicago in early 2020.
