Lopez went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 5-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Lopez singled in the third inning then hit an RBI double in the fourth to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. In the sixth frame, he singled, stole second and came around to score on a single by Lenyn Sosa. Lopez entered the contest just 10-for-50 in June, but it was his fourth multi-hit game of the month. The second baseman is now hitting .239 with six RBI and three steals over 209 at-bats this season.