Lopez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Monday against the Twins.

Lopez has just a .607 OSP for the season, but he's in the midst of a very productive stretch. Across his last 15 games, dating back to June 22, he's gone 15-for-43 with nine RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. Lopez is still hitting in the bottom third of the order and sitting against lefties, limiting his overall value.