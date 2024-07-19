Lopez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Lopez will take a seat against Royals right-hander Michael Wacha in the White Sox's first game out of the All-Star break. With the White Sox calling up prospect Brooks Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte and installing him as the starter at second base Friday in his MLB debut, Lopez's time as a regular in the infield could be over. Lopez went hitless over his final three starts before the All-Star break, bringing his season-long batting line down to a dismal .240/.297/.287 over 285 plate appearances.