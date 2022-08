Vera had an abbreviated start in his High-A debut Aug. 14 as he works his way back from shoulder stiffness, White Sox Daily reports.

Chicago's top pitching prospect had a two-week break in between his final start at Single-A and his first start at High-A. He did not allow a baserunner and struck out two over two innings in his debut for Winston Salem. On the season, the hard-throwing Cuban has a 1.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 26 innings.