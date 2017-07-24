Pena (undisclosed) was activated from the disabled list with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Pena has been sidelined since the beginning of July, but it appears the three-plus week absence was enough to get him back to full health. That being said, his uninspiring slash line with the Triple-A club has him locked into an organizational depth role for the foreseeable future.

