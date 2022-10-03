site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Heads to bench Monday
Gonzalez isn't starting Monday against the Twins.
Gonzalez is sitting for the third time in the last four games after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Sunday against the Padres. Josh Harrison will start at the keystone and bat seventh.
