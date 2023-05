Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Guardians.

Gonzalez has started each of the White Sox's last four games with Hanser Alberto (shoulder) sidelined and Elvis Andrus (oblique) on the injured list. He's collected five hits across 15 at-bats in that span, tallying six RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. For the season, Gonzalez is still hitting just .200, and he's almost certain to lose playing time when either Alberto or Andrus can return.