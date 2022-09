Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Twins.

Gonzalez lined a ball to right field in the third inning, which turned into an RBI triple after it was misplayed by Matt Wallner. It was Gonzalez's first run batted in across his last 10 starts, and he's hit only .114 across his last 35 at-bats. Despite his struggles, Gonzalez should continue to get consistent run at second base to close the regular season.