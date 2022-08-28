Gonzalez will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With usual leadoff man Luis Robert (wrist) sidelined for the entire series against the Diamondbacks and with the White Sox having an opening in the infield following Yoan Moncada's (hamstring) recent move to the injured list, Gonzalez will make a third straight turn out of the table-setting spot. He was able to capitalize on the opportunity in Saturday's 10-5 loss, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. With Josh Harrison set to serve as Moncada's primary replacement, Gonzalez could end up settling in as the White Sox's main option at second base. Gonzalez's main challenger for playing time, Leury Garcia, returned from an IL stint of his own Saturday and is slashing a lowly .209/.234/.271 in 292 plate appearances on the season.