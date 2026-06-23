White Sox's Sam Antonacci: Plays hero in Monday's win

Antonacci went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored and two steals in Monday's 6-5 win over Cleveland.

With his team down to its final out, two runners in scoring position and trailing by a run, Antonacci lined an elevated fastball into center field to drive in both runners and emerge as the walk-off hero. The game-winning knock capped off a productive night in which he also recorded an RBI single and stole two bases in the seventh inning. The left fielder has put together a fantastic June, slashing .328/.438/.557 with three homers, five doubles, nine RBI, 14 runs and three stolen bases across 17 appearances this month. The rookie hasn't looked overmatched since debuting in mid-April, hitting .291/.391/.422 with 16 extra-base hits (four homers), 22 RBI, 37 runs and 11 stolen bases across 59 games.