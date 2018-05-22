Zavala was placed on the disabled list Monday due to a wrist injury, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Zavala has been bothered with an unrelenting wrist injury, although he isn't expected to miss a significant amount of time. The 24-year-old is off to a hot start at Double-A Birmingham, smashing 10 home runs and driving in 26 runs over 38 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories