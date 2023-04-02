Zavala went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Astros.
Zavala got his first start of the year in the third game of the season and made the most of it, homering off Jose Urquidy in the fourth inning. He should continue to serve as the White Sox's backup unless Yasmani Grandal gets injured.
