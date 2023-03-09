Zavala has appeared in five Cactus League games to date, going 3-for-9 with a home run and a 3:4 BB:K.

Zavala closed the 2022 season on the injured list with a concussion, but he's back to full health for spring training and will be looking to lock down the No. 2 catcher role behind Yasmani Grandal. He may face some competition for those duties from 26-year-old prospect Carlos Perez, but because Perez has two minor-league options remaining, Zavala most likely has the inside track for the backup gig. Zavala helped his case by producing at an above-league-average level at the plate in his 205 plate appearances a season ago (.270/.347/.382 slash line, 111 wRC+), and he also graded out favorably as a defender.