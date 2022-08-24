Zavala went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles.

Zavala has started both games since Yasmani Grandal (knee) has been out. He hit ninth on each occasion but has reached base in five of his eight plate appearances. In 151 plate appearances this season, Zavala is hitting .284/.342/.403, and he should continue to get regular at-bats so long as Grandal is sidelined.

